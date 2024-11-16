Video shows police cruiser slam into SUV that ran stop sign

DAYTON — Newly released dash camera video shows what happened before a Dayton police cruiser ran into an SUV on Sunday.

The crash happened shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the intersection of W. Second Street and Westwood Avenue.

Video showed the Dayton officer driving around when they turned on their emergency overhead lights. A spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said they did so because they started to respond to a call of an officer needing assistance.

As the officer went to go through the intersection, it collided with the driver’s side of an SUV, which police said failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign.

The cruiser hit the SUV so hard that it lost its front bumper.

There were two officers in the cruiser. Both were transported to Miami Valley Hospital where they were treated and released.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

