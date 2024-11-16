Longtime Kettering Health physician unexpectedly dies

FRANKLIN — A longtime Kettering Health physician has unexpectedly died.

Dr. Gary Bedel, 64, passed away on Monday, according to his obituary.

News Center 7 reached out to Kettering Health, and they sent us a statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Gary Bedel and mourn his loss. A beloved physician and colleague whose medical career spanned over 30 years of service in Franklin, he was dedicated to his community, the team with whom he served, and to the mission of providing care that both healed and dignified his patients. We will keep Dr. Bedel’s family, friends, colleagues, and the community in our prayers.”

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Newcome Funeral Home on Kettering Boulevard.

A service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dr. Gary Bedel Photo contributed by Kettering Network (Kettering Network)

