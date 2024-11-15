New water park with lazy river, slides could be coming

TROY — Could kids have a new place to cool off in Miami County?

The City of Troy contracted with MSA Sport and Water Technology for a feasibility study to determine the best approach to extend the life of the Troy Aquatic Park, according to the city’s website.

Fletcher went to Troy City Hall for more information on Friday.

The city sent him an assessment study showing what needed to be fixed.

It proposes three expansions to the aquatic center that could lead to them having a water park with a lazy river and slides.

The expansion will be a multi-million project.

“I think that’s very important to make sure that we have the opportunity for all of our community to be able to access it,” said Carrie Glover.

