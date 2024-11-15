New ‘family thrill attraction’ coming to Kings Island

MASON — A new “family thrill attraction” is coming to Kings Island within the next two years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is part of a $1 billion investment Six Flags is making to “enhance guest experience” at all of its parks, according to our news partners at WCPO. Six Flags merged with Cedar Fair last year.

TRENDING STORIES:

The owners announced on Thursday that it would make investments in new rides, attractions, themed areas, dining upgrades, and technology enhancements at all of its parks.

“Our capital investment plans for the next two years reinforce our commitment to providing unmatched thrills, immersive entertainment, and lifelong memories to guests of all ages,” said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman in a press release. “The new Six Flags has a unique opportunity to refresh and renew the guest experience, one so compelling that a visit to one of our parks will be viewed as an indispensable choice in family entertainment.”

In a list of new attractions to its parks, officials said “Kings Island will introduce a new family thrill attraction,” WCPO reported. Specific details on the attraction were not shared at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



