Fire engulfs truck at Kroger gas station

BEAVERCREEK — A truck caught fire while at a gas pump at a Kroger gas station on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:12 a.m. at the Kroger on Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, according to dispatchers.

Video captured by an iWitness7 showed the truck fully engulfed in flames. The video also showed the fire trigger the gas station’s fire suppression system.

No medical transports were made from the scene, dispatchers confirmed.

