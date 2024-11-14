Popular local pizzeria named best pizza restaurant in the midwest

OHIO — A highly-popular local pizza chain won multiple awards including being named the best pizza company in the entire midwest region.

Old Scratch Pizza was awarded Pizza Company of the Year in the Midwest Region by Pizza Today during the trade publication’s yearly awards.

Old Scratch also took home the awards for Most Interesting Menu and Most Unique Location for the restaurant’s Troy location, which is located in a converted fire station.

“Being recognized for our commitment to serving world-class pizza, our creativity, company culture, and unique approach to dining is an honor,” Owner Eric Soller said. “Our goal has always been to bring people together over great food, and these awards validate our vision of creating a welcoming space for all.”

Old Scratch Pizza currently has four locations, Downtown Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and Troy.

