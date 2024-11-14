UPDATE: Coroner’s office responds to shooting at Dayton gas station

DAYTON — UPDATE @7:50 a.m.
At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Dayton gas station on Thursday.
Dayton Police officers responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 100 block of James H. McGee Blvd on initial reports of a shooting.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 they were called to the scene.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers are investigating after a male was shot near a Dayton gas station on Thursday.
Dayton Police officers responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 100 block of James H. McGee Blvd on initial reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Video and photos show officers and medics at a gas station. Officers taped the scene with caution tape.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a male got shot.
No other details were available on his condition.
