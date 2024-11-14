UPDATE: Coroner’s office responds to shooting at Dayton gas station

DAYTON — UPDATE @7:50 a.m.

At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Dayton gas station on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We continue to make phone calls and will have the latest information today on News Center 7 at Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police officers responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 100 block of James H. McGee Blvd on initial reports of a shooting.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 they were called to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers are investigating after a male was shot near a Dayton gas station on Thursday..

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police officers responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 100 block of James H. McGee Blvd on initial reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video and photos show officers and medics at a gas station. Officers taped the scene with caution tape.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a male got shot.

No other details were available on his condition.

News Center 7 will update this story.

Officers investigating after male shot at Dayton gas station Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (Stringr)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



