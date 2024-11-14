New coffee shop could be moving in near University of Dayton campus

DAYTON — A new coffee shop could be moving in near the University of Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a warehouse building at 1141 Brown Street has been demolished and the owner is looking to reestablish the space.

Brown at Stewart Investments owns the lot and applied for zoning review after demolishing the previous building.

According to a City of Dayton zoning application, the owners proposed opening a Dutch Bros Coffee shop on the lot.

The application indicates that the shop would be 1,600 square feet, featuring a drive-thru, indoor dining, and outdoor seating.

This coffee company is headquartered in Oregon and was founded in 1992.

According to its website, there are approximately 950 shops across 18 states.

The potential location on Brown Street would be the first Dutch Bros Coffee in Ohio.

University of Dayton students told News Center 7 that they are happy to hear a new business may be coming to Brown Street.

“I hope the coffee shop does what it’s supposed to. Like I hope it gets people, people go in there and get business. I hope Starbucks doesn’t take all the business. Other than that, nothing,” Freshman Deliquane Bush said.

This proposed project is still in the beginning stages and no timeline has been set.

There has just been a preliminary zoning review, and no approvals or permits have been issued.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

