Visitation announced for 15-year-old student killed in accidental shooting

CLARK COUNTY — A visitation has been announced for a 15-year-old high school student killed in an accidental shooting on Saturday night.

Ray Estep passed away Saturday. He was a Kenton Ridge High School student and on the bowling team, according to a tribute posted on the Littleton & Rue Funeral website.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medics were called to the 4400 block of Reno Road at around 6:37 p.m. on Saturday.

A group of teenagers were hanging out when the shooting occurred.

“Ill-timed situation of horseplay involving a firearm,” Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kristopher Schultz said.

A 16-year-old brought a gun to the party.

“Juvenile with the firearm that went there was there as a guest. He did not unexpectedly show up,” Schultz said.

The teen pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger.

Deputies say the magazine was removed from the gun and the teen thought it was empty.

A single round that remained in the gun fired, hitting Ray Estep in the torso.

The teen was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries around 7:35 p.m.

The visitation for Ray Estep is on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A private service will be held on Monday.

Our school community is feeling the weight of this tragedy deeply, and it has impacted students, staff, and families. Losses like this create a ripple effect that is felt throughout our small, close-knit community.

We understand how far-reaching this loss is for our students, staff, and families. To provide support during this challenging time, our Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Plan (TECIP) team—comprising mental health therapists, counselors, and additional security—has been on-site at Kenton Ridge to offer comfort and guidance. We encourage anyone in need of additional assistance to reach out.”

— Northeastern Local School District spokesperson

News Center 7 is not naming the charged teen because we do not routinely name juveniles unless they are charged in adult court.

We will continue to follow this story.

