Several deputies investigating in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Several deputies are investigating in a Clark County neighborhood Saturday night.
Deputies and medics responded around 6:37 p.m. to the 4400 block of Reno Road.
Photos show a house surrounded by caution tape and several sheriff’s deputy cruisers at the scene.
News Center 7 has contacted the Clark County Sheriff’s Department for more information and is waiting for a response.
