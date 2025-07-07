I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Saving Your Money in July

DAYTON — It turns out that July is a great month to save money, whether online or in-store; there are plenty of opportunities to make the most of your hard-earned dollars.

News Center 7 I-Team Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz breaks down the best bargains in July. Watch this News Center 7 I-Team Consumer Alert today beginning at 5:00.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group