Woman accused of murdering 5-year-old Ohio boy rejects plea deal

COLUMBUS — A jury trial will move forward for a woman accused of killing a 5-year-old boy.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Pammy Maye is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse in connection with Taylor’s death.

Maye was offered a plea deal earlier this week that included her pleading guilty to aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse charges.

Tampering with evidence charges would be dropped.

Maye and her attorney appeared before a judge in municipal court on Friday.

After sitting down, Maye shouted “God is dead” multiple times, according to our news partners at WBNS.

She was then escorted out of the room.

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As previously reported, police received a call from a man claiming his wife told him that “she had just killed our foster child” on February 14, 2024.

Maye and the child left the home, prompting authorities to search for a Jeep Cherokee, which was later found in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Brooklyn police detained Maye after receiving reports of her suspicious behavior near a business on Tiedeman Road.

Detectives learned from Maye that Taylor’s body was placed in a sewage drain in Franklin County, where it was later discovered.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office reported that the boy died from asphyxia by smothering with cervical neck compression.

WBNS reported that Maye was granted temporary custody of Taylor in May 2023.

His grandparents, who were close friends of Maye, had been taking care of him, but it became too much for them to handle.

Last year, Maye was found incompetent to stand trial. She received treatment for several months to restore her competency. She was found competent to stand trial in April.

The trial is scheduled to start Nov. 9.

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