Kenton Ridge High School softball coach named Cincinnati Reds Coach of Year

CINCINNATI/CLARK COUNTY — The Kenton Ridge High School softball team continues to be recognized after winning a second straight championship and going undefeated in 2026.

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Softball Head Coach Sarah Schalnat is the 2026 Cincinnati Reds & MSA Sport Softball Coach of the Year, according to a social media post.

She was honored at a recent Reds game and presented with a plaque.

Kenton Ridge High School Softball posted photos on social media.

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The Cougars finished the 2026 season with a perfect 32-0 for the second straight season.

They won their second straight Division IV Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state championship.

“No one is more deserving. This award isn’t just about championships, perfect seasons, or an incredible record. It’s about a coach who has dedicated her life to investing in young people, building character, teaching accountability, and creating a culture where excellence is expected and family comes first,” said Kenton Ridge High School Softball.

The award honors high school softball and baseball coaches from across the area near the Cincinnati Reds.

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