UPDATE: 3 hurt after shooting at local park; 1 in custody

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:15 p.m.:

Three people were hurt after a shooting at a local park Thursday evening.

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Dayton officers were called to McIntosh Park in the 800 block of Riverview Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Officers found multiple people shot, all with non-life-threatening injuries, according ot Lt. Clinton Evans with DPD.

Of the three hurt, two were taken to the hospital.

A suspect was found with the help of witnesses and taken into custody.

Evans said police believe there were two shooters.

Three guns were found on scene.

Police are going to continue to sweep the area to make sure nothing dangerous is left behind, Evans said.

We will continue to follow this story.

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INITIAL REPORT:

Police are investigating a shooting at a local park.

Dayton police were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Riverview Avenue at McIntosh/Riverview Park around 7:15 p.m., a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Information about the number of injuries was not available at this time.

In a 911 call, a person who lives nearby tells dispatchers that a group of people were “shooting and fighting.”

We have a News Center 7 crew on scene and will update as new information becomes available.

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