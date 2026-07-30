Voices of America Country Music Festival to leave West Chester after 2026

WEST CHESTER TWP — West Chester Township confirmed that the 2026 Voices of America Country Music Festival will be the final event held at VOA MetroPark.

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The township notified event organizers that the property license agreement will not be renewed for future years.

Officials provided advance notice to Further Concepts and Investors, LLC, also known as Further Festivals, in early June 2026.

The township cited growing demands and long-term capacity concerns as primary reasons for ending the agreement after the 2026 festival.

The original license agreement between the township and Further Festivals included automatic renewal terms for the 2025 and 2026 festivals.

Any continuation into 2027 or 2028 required the mutual agreement of both parties.

By providing notice in June, the township intended to allow the event organizer sufficient time to plan for relocating future festivals.

West Chester Township officials noted that hosting an event of this size requires significant resources.

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These needs include public safety, operational planning and property restoration.

The township decided not to approve the optional renewals after reviewing the event’s growing demands and long-term capacity at the park site.

The township stated that the festival has not produced a measurable local economic benefit sufficient to offset its operational impacts.

While officials recognized the popularity of the event, they determined the current site was no longer a fit for the festival’s requirements.

The township expressed appreciation for the work of the event organizers, public safety personnel, and community partners who have supported the event.

Support has also involved regional partners who assisted with the festival’s operations and management.

The township remains focused on working with Further Festivals and regional partners to ensure the 2026 festival is conducted safely.

Operations for the final year must be in full compliance with the existing license agreement.