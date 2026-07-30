23 grams of meth found during Darke County traffic stop, man arrested

DARKE COUNTY — A 39-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop in Darke County on Wednesday.

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The Greenville Police Department said officers pulled over a car near Ohio Street.

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During the stop, officers identified Nicholas Daniels, 39, of Greenville, as a passenger in the vehicle.

Greenville Police K9 Kilo conducted an open-air sniff on the vehicle and confirmed that there was a narcotic odor.

Officers searched the car and found approximately 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Daniels was arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.

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