12-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after police chase involving stolen SUV

DAYTON — Two juveniles were arrested after leading police on a chase on Sunday.

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Authorities said youth don’t have enough positive outlets to turn to.

>>RELATED: 16-year-old leads police on chase with 12-year-old in stolen car

The Victory Project, a local organization, is working to change that.

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Dayton police dash camera video shows the collision that ended the chase.

The two juveniles involved were 12 and 16 years old.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of gun violence with the youth out there today. Because they’re getting the guns and they think that’s the way to solve the problems,” Dayton Police Department Patrol Operations Commander Jimmy Mullins said.

As previously reported, police found two guns on the 12-year-old.

They said it all started when the two boys stole a blue SUV from a delivery driver.

“Dragged him along as they were stealing it. And then a pursuit happened from the Dayton Police Department,” Mullins said.

DPD said they are working to stop the trend of youth crime.

Around the corner, the Victory Project is working towards the same goal.

“We identify three things that cause generational poverty. A job out of high school, get a criminal record, and have a baby before marriage,” Victory Project Senior Program Director KeShawn Miller said.

Miller said they start day one with hard truths and love.

“We combat that is through our three E’s. Education, Entrepreneurship, and Enlightenment,” he said.

News Center 7’s Kyle Bridgeman saw the joy radiating in their gymnasium and game room on Thursday.

They said they know they’re curating change.

“We actually had a young man that was in the baths, and he was making some wrong choices, and he saw some crime happening there. And he called me in tears. And that’s why I come and talk to him,” Miller said.

Miller said they want to connect with as many young men as possible.

And soon, they’ll be welcoming girls through their doors.

“It’s almost like a greenhouse. When they’re in here, they’re safe and they continue to grow throughout their school years,” Miller said.

Dayton police said both juveniles have been charged in juvenile court in connection with the chase.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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