Clark County 911 center facing outage

CLARK COUNTY — An outage is currently affecting all 911 phone lines at the Clark County Communications Center.
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If you need emergency assistance, dispatchers said you can continue to call 911.
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The calls will be rerouted through Greene County Dispatch.
We will continue to follow this story.
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