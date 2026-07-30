Clark County 911 center facing outage

CLARK COUNTY — An outage is currently affecting all 911 phone lines at the Clark County Communications Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you need emergency assistance, dispatchers said you can continue to call 911.

TRENDING STORIES:

The calls will be rerouted through Greene County Dispatch.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]