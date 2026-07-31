5 injured during shooting at Dayton park; Suspect with prior felony convictions arrested

DAYTON — Police say a total of five people were injured in a shooting at a Dayton park on Thursday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened at McIntosh Park in the 800 block of W. Riverview Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation found that a male and female, who have a relationship, got into a fight that led to shots being fired.

“Multiple witnesses stated that the 33-year-old male threw the first punch, lost the fight, and fired the first shots,” Dayton Police wrote in an update on Friday morning.

The woman, also 33, was shot in both legs. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

News Center 7 was at the scene on Thursday and reported seeing crime scene tape blocking a shelter. Evidence markers were also seen in the ground.

Our team also saw police going through parked cars on the street.

Police said dozens of people were nearby and put in danger by the “reckless gunfire,” adding in an update on Friday that four other adults suffered injuries from direct gunfire, ricochets, or shrapnel.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to his forearm. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other men suffered shrapnel injuries. Police added they declined medical treatment and refused to cooperate with their investigation.

A 34-year-old woman also suffered apparent shrapnel injuries. She also declined medical treatment.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on numerous charges. Police said he has prior convictions for rape and kidnapping.

While police did not identify the suspect, online jail records show 33-year-old Shane Hopkins, Jr. was arrested Thursday night in the 800 block of W. Riverview Avenue and booked in jail on suspicion of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Hopkins Jr, Shane Lamont (10/12/1992) Hopkins Jr, Shane Lamont (10/12/1992) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-009289 on 07/30/2026 at 10:02 PM. Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Having Weapons While Under Dis (Pending); Unknown - Victim/Witness Notification (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]