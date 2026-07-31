UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert cancelled for Clay Twp. woman

CLAY TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 11:00 a.m.:

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled for a 76-year-old Montgomery County woman.

INITIAL REPORT:

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old Montgomery County woman.

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Marica Dietz, of Clay Township, left her home on Wengerlawn Road around 8:37 a.m. on Friday and has not returned.

TRENDING STORIES:

A release states that she suffers from dementia and that law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Dietz is 5′9″ and around 220 pounds.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She’s believed to be driving a silver 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with Ohio license plate number DWG5738.

Anyone who sees Dietz or the SUV is asked to call 911 or the Clay Township Police Department at (937) 225-4357.

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