Humane Society removes 26 live cats and over 10 dead felines from Vandalia home

VANDALIA — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton recently removed 26 living cats from a residence on Roxana Drive in Vandalia following an animal welfare investigation.

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During the search, humane society agents also discovered and removed more than 10 dead cats and kittens from the property.

The animals were found living in extremely unsafe conditions, with investigators reporting floors covered in piles of feces.

The cats were roaming freely throughout the home, leading humane society agents to spend several days trapping and securing each animal to ensure they were safely removed from the hazardous environment.

Many of the surviving cats were suffering from severe flea infestations, untreated illnesses, malnutrition, and other significant medical concerns that required immediate veterinary attention.

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The animals are now in the care of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, where they are receiving veterinary treatment and behavioral rehabilitation.

Several of the cats are semi-feral and had little positive human interaction, making socialization a primary focus of their recovery process.

The organization manages these cases through its One Health philosophy, which recognizes the connection between human and animal well-being.

A licensed social worker on the staff works alongside humane society agents to provide mental health resources and community service connections.

According to the organization, these efforts are designed to address the underlying issues that contribute to hoarding situations and reduce the likelihood of them recurring.

Brian Weltge serves as the president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

He noted that lasting solutions in these cases often require helping the people involved alongside the animals.

“Animal hoarding cases are among the most challenging situations we encounter because there are victims on both ends of the leash,” Weltge said. “Our responsibility is to protect the animals while also recognizing that lasting solutions often require helping the people involved. By combining animal welfare investigations with social work services, we are creating a compassionate, collaborative approach that allows us to create better outcomes for both animals and people.”

Humane society officials stated that animal hoarding is a recognized mental health disorder often rooted in complex life circumstances or trauma rather than intentional cruelty.

In many cases, individuals genuinely care about their animals but become overwhelmed and lose the ability to recognize that the animals’ needs are no longer being met.

The investigation remains ongoing. Due to the active nature of the case, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton is currently unable to provide additional details about the individuals involved or any potential legal proceedings.

Community members who wish to support the medical treatment and rehabilitation of these cats may donate at www.hsdayton.org/donate.