‘Flames roll over the window;’ Car catches fire after hitting deer in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers need to keep an eye out as deer are on the move during this time of year.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a car burst into flames after colliding with a deer on Old US 35 near Jamestown in Greene County Tuesday morning.

Deer are more active during late fall through winter as it is mating season.

Usually, the sheriff’s office or highway patrol receives calls about deer collisions, but this crash required a fire response.

“The deer ran out in front of him. He hit the deer. He said instantly the front end crumpled in, and instantly flames rolled over the window,” Silvercreek Township Fire Chief Steve Payton said.

Payton said he’s seen plenty of crashes involving deer, but none like this.

“I have been here for 18 years and that’s the first one I’ve seen start fire,” Silvercreek Township Fire Chief Steve Payton said.

No injuries were reported in this crash.

Jamestown residents told News Center 7 that hitting deer during mating season is not uncommon.

“I hit them with a semi before. I hit them with a minivan when I was a teenager. And I thank the Lord nobody got injured, wasn’t too well for the deer,” Jamestown resident Lee Neace II said.

According to AAA, the average repair cost for crashes involving a deer is $5,000.

