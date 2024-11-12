UPDATE: 11 employees taken to hospital after large explosion at plant

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — 11 people are hurt after a large explosion at a plant in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate WLKY and CNN.
The explosion occurred around 3 p.m. at the Givaudan Sense Colour plant located in the 1900 block of Payne Street in the Clifton area.
People were initially reported “missing and trapped” inside the plant, but Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told WLKY that everyone was accounted for around 4:30 p.m. and there were no deaths.
Aerial footage from WLKY via CNN Newsource shows massive damage to the large building and a partial collapse.
11 employees were hospitalized, but their conditions were not immediately available.
The previous shelter-in-place order has since been lifted. The evacuation order for those within a two-block radius remains in place.
