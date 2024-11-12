Woman accused of hitting 2 people with UTV at country club arrested

UNION CITY — A woman accused of hitting two people with a UTV at a country club in Darke County this weekend is facing charges, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at the Union City Country Club on Wasson Road at approximately 7:43 p.m. on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that 64-year-old Carolyn Stewart, of Union City, tried to back up a 2020 Uforce side-by-side at the time of the crash.

Stewart allegedly hit a 77-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman with the UTV, the spokesperson said.

The 77-year-old was taken to Wayne Healthcare where he was treated and released.

The 69-year-old was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Miami Valley Mobile Intensive Care Unit. Her condition is unknown at this time.

CareFlight and MedFlight were called to the scene, but were unable to fly due to weather conditions, the spokesperson said.

Stewart was arrested on Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Operating a Vehicle Impaired charges.

She has since been booked in the Darke County Jail.

