UPDATE: Man critically injured after shooting near RTA bus hub; person of interest in custody

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 1:30 p.m.

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Police on the scene told our News Center 7 crew that the man shot is in critical condition.

A person of interest has also been taken into custody, according to police.

UPDATE @ 1 p.m.:

Homicide detectives are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Dayton Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the area of the Boost Mobile on South Jefferson Street for reports of a shooting.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene saw homicide detectives and an ambulance leaving the scene.

At this time police have not confirmed if the shooting was deadly or how serious injuries are.

Around 12:40 p.m. the University of Dayton issued a shelter-in-place for students and asked them to not go to the Arcade campus.

The shelter-in-place was lifted minutes later at 12:45 p.m.

RTA of Greater Dayton also posted that the Wright Stop Plaza is closed as Jefferson Street has been shut down.

All buses will line up along Third and Main Streets.

