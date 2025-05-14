STAY INFORMED: Area school district delayed 2 hours due to fog

MERCER COUNTY — An area school district will be delayed today due to fog.

Celina City Schools in Mercer County announced it will be on a two-hour delay due to fog.

News Center 7 will continue to track any closings or delays and update this story.

