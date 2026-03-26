Man sentenced for raping 7-year-old girl in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A man has learned his punishment for a jury found him guilty of raping a child in Preble County.

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Darrell Colwell was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for raping a 7-year-old girl back in 2014, according to Preble County court records.

A jury found him guilty back in January of two felony counts of raping a child less than 10 years old and four felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

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Colwell moved in with his girlfriend and her 7-year-old daughter back in 2014.

He sexually abused the child for a year. The victim told her mother about the abuse in 2024, Preble County court records said.

The abuse was reported to the West Alexandria Police Department.

The victim also testified to the details of the sexual abuse.

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