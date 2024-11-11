Police responding to reports of shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are responding to a reported shooting at a Dayton apartment complex Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police and medics were called to the Desoto Bass apartments, in the 1700 block of Stewart Street, around 6:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



