Man found dead in Planet Fitness tanning bed

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a tanning bed at an Indianapolis gym.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were called to a Planet Fitness in the city’s south side on Monday after a man was found dead inside a tanning bed, according to the Indy Star.

TRENDING STORIES:

Derek Sink, 39, went into the tanning bed on Friday before being found dead on Monday, WTHR reported.

Sink’s family confirmed to WTHR that he struggled with drugs and that a needle was found in the room with him.

The cause of Sink’s death hasn’t been determined at this time.

The family had reported him missing on Friday. He was wearing an ankle monitor, which his family said helped investigators determine that he never left the gym.

Planet Fitness released the following statement to WTHR after the incident:

“We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation,” said Chief Corporate Affairs Officer McCall Gosselin. “At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



