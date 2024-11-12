Local FedEx driver robbed during delivery; 2 New York men facing charges

WASHINGTON TWP. — Two New York men are facing charges in connection to the robbery of a local FedEx delivery driver.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 31, Montgomery County deputies responded to reports of a robbery in progress on Ashel Court in Washington Twp. When they got to the scene, a FedEx driver said they had been “approached and forcibly robbed of a package,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Miguel Bodre, 20, from Queens, New York was later identified as the man who allegedly pushed the driver and grabbed the package, which contained an Apple iPad Pro, according to Kettering Municipal Court documents. He tried to get away from the scene in a getaway car driven by Luis Emilio Paula-Jimenez, 22, of Bronx, New York.

Bodre, Miguel Antonio (01/17/2004) Bodre, Miguel Antonio (01/17/2004) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 24-014103 on 10/31/2024 at 6:26 PM. Not Formally Charged - Robbery (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

Deputies detained Bodre before he could get into the vehicle and were also able to take Paula-Jimenez into custody.

Bodre was indicted on robbery and theft charges. Paula-Jimenez was indicted on complicity to commit robbery and complicity to commit theft.

Paula-Jimenez, Luis Emilio (12/03/2001) Paula-Jimenez, Luis Emilio (12/03/2001) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 24-014104 on 10/31/2024 at 6:33 PM. Unknown - Victim/Witness Notification (Pending); Not Formally Charged - Robbery (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

Both men remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

“This isn’t just a local issue; communities across the country are experiencing these types of thefts,” Sheriff Rob Streck said. “With holiday shopping picking up, the risk of package thefts is likely to increase. We’re encouraging anyone ordering high-end products to consider in-store pick-up whenever possible as a way to help protect their purchases.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



