These are the 5 best hometowns in Ohio, new ranking shows

URBANA — A local city has been named one of Ohio’s best hometowns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Urbana was named one of the state’s five best hometowns by Ohio Magazine.

TRENDING STORIES:

The honor celebrates the city’s “vibrant community, rich history, and outstanding contributions of its residents and local organizations,” according to the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

The magazine evaluates all nominees in six categories: community spirit, education, entertainment, health and safety, business environment, and culture and heritage.

The magazine noted Urbana’s downtown redevelopment which has made the community a regional destination for people seeking fresh flavors and interesting finds.

The other four honorees are Bryan, Hilliard, McConnelsville, and Millersburg.

Each honoree will be featured in the November/December 2024 and July/August 2025 issues of Ohio Magazine.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



