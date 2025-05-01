Decaying former Mexican restaurant to be demolished after years of vacancy

A former Pepito’s restaurant will be torn down after sitting vacant for many years.

The Kettering City Council is working with the owners of the decaying former Pepito’s on Wilmington Pike to demolish the building in the next month.

City officials said they agree to reimburse the property owners half the cost of demolishing the building and removing the parking lot.

The city’s Demolition Grant Program can pay up to $50,000 in the cost for demolition. The total cost for the project will be determined after the bid process.

