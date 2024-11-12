Area school closed for funeral, visitation for longtime staff member

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An area school will be closed Tuesday for the funeral and visitation of a longtime staff member.

Valley View Schools shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Tuesday, Nov. 12 will be a work day and students will not report due to the visitation and funeral of a longtime staff member who passed away.

Yvonne “Michelle” Gephart, a food service director in the Valley View School System, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 7, according to her obituary.

She was 51 years old. Gephart worked with Valley View Schools for 20 years.

Gephart is survived by her husband R. Scott Gephart ~ and his mother Sarah; her children, Derek (Emily) Simpson, and Chelsie (Jacob) Hudson; 2 grandchildren, Raegan Faye Simpson and Avery Yvonne Hudson; 3 sisters, Angel Blair, Teri (P.J.) O’Kief, and Christina Charrington; her stepmother, Susie Allison; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother “Honey”; her stepfather Bob Horn; and an infant brother, Jason Horn.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the First Church of God in Germantown. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

Due to the visitation and funeral for Michelle Gephart on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the district will have a Teacher Work Day and no students will report. MVCTC students will still be transported from and to the High School as usual. pic.twitter.com/SNOgsW9kTP — Valley View Schools (@vvspartans) November 9, 2024

