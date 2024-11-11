UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested after killing teen in accidental shooting, police say

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:

A teenager is dead and another teenager is facing charges after a shooting in Clark County Saturday.

As previously reported, deputies and medics responded around 6:37 p.m. to the 4400 block of Reno Road.

A group of teenagers were hanging out at the Reno Road address, deputies said in a media release.

A 16-year-old pointed a gun at a teen, which had its magazine removed, and pulled the trigger, deputies said.

He believed the weapon to be empty, according to a media release.

A single round that remained in the gun fired, hitting the teen in the torso.

The teen was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries around 7:35 p.m.

The 16-year-old is facing an initial charge of reckless homicide and is booked in the juvenile detention center.

News Center 7 is not naming the teen because we do not routinely name juveniles unless they are charged in adult court.

The name of the teen who died was not included in the media release.

