Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Riverview Ave on reports of a stabbing.

Police are investigating a reported stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

