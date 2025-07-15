Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Riverview Ave on reports of a stabbing.
Police are investigating a reported stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
