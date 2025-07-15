Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Springfield Monday night, a Springfield police sergeant confirmed.
The shooting was reported in the 800 block of E John Street at approximately 10:07 p.m.
The sergeant said this scene remains active, but couldn’t provide further details.
Information on any injuries or possible suspects was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information. We will continue to follow this story.
