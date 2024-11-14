Miami Valley residents voice opinions after Ohio lawmakers pass transgender bathroom bill

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers have put a bill on the governor’s desk that would ban transgender students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Ohio Senate voted 24-7 in favor of the bill.

Governor Mike DeWine has 10 days to decide if Senate Bill 104 will become law.

If DeWine signs off on the bill, students at public schools and universities will be required to use the restroom that aligns with their sex at birth.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Ohio believes the bill will harm the rights and privacy of LGBTQ+ students and condemns its passage.

“We are incredibly disheartened by the Ohio General Assembly’s continuous attacks against transgender and gender non-conforming individuals across Ohio. Senate Bill 104 is a cruel invasion of students’ rights to privacy, which will result in unwarranted governmental disclosures of private, personal information. If allowed to go into effect, SB 104 will create unsafe environments for trans and gender non-confirming individuals of all ages. This bill ignores the material reality that transgender people endure higher rates of sexual violence and assaults, particularly while using public restrooms, than people who are not transgender. All Ohioans deserve to access the facilities they need, in alignment with their gender identity, without fear of harassment or bullying. The ACLU of Ohio remains steadfast in our commitment to standing with trans Ohioans and is closely considering next steps.” — ACLU Ohio Policy director Jocelyn Rosnick said in a statement

Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) released a statement on why he voted for the bill.

“Today, I voted to protect our school children across Ohio by ensuring biological males do not use the same restroom with girls. This is common sense policy that will ensure the safety and security of our school children. No young girl should be forced to go into the same restroom with a biological male. I was proud to support this legislation.” — Antani said in a statement

If the legislation passes, it will not apply to school employees, emergencies, or people helping young children or those with disabilities.

Schools will still be able to provide single-use and family bathrooms.

News Center 7 talked to people in the Miami Valley about the bill on Wednesday.

“I would feel a little something about it, but I mean, if he wanted to be a girl then he’s a girl. If it’s real, then it’s real. If he makes a move then we’ll go that route, but gotta let everyone live,” Riverside resident Joshua said.

“As long as they’re not harming anyone, mind your own business. They’re not doing anything to people. I don’t know, people don’t mind their own business. At this point, do what you’re gonna do, just don’t harm anyone,” Kettering resident Dulaney Sargent said.

If the bill passes, it will go into effect 90 days later.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

