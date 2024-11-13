Ohio lawmakers pass transgender bathroom bill

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers have put a bill on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk that would ban transgender students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Senate voted 24-7 in favor of the ban.

Senate Bill 104 began as a bill meant to expand Ohio’s College Credit Plus program until it was amended by the House to include HB 183.

The ACLU of Ohio issued a statement on the passing of the bill.

“We are incredibly disheartened by the Ohio General Assembly’s continuous attacks against transgender and gender non-conforming individuals across Ohio. Senate Bill 104 is a cruel invasion of students’ rights to privacy, which will result in unwarranted governmental disclosures of private, personal information,” Jocelyn Rosnick, policy director for the ACLU of Ohio said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) released a statement on why he voted for the bill.

“Today, I voted to protect our school children across Ohio by ensuring biological males do not use the same restroom with girls. This is common sense policy that will ensure the safety and security of our school children. No young girl should be forced to go into the same restroom with a biological male. I was proud to support this legislation,” Antani said.

DeWine has 10 days, not counting Sundays, to sign the bill.

If he does not sign the bill, it will pass. If he objects, the legislature can override his signature if both houses have a three-fifths majority vote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



