15-year-old boy riding ATV killed in crash

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy riding an ATV was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in Ohio Tuesday evening, according to our news partners WBNS-10 TV.

The crash occurred on state Route 13 in Perry County at 6:50 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that the 15-year-old was driving a 2022 Honda Rancher ATV west on SR-13 while a 2021 Ford F-150 was heading east.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pickup truck driver tried to pass another vehicle when it hit the ATV in the westbound lane.

The boy was pronounced dead on scene, WBNS-10 reported.

The pickup truck driver sustained minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

