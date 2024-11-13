Family of mother killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex speaks out

DAYTON — Family members of a woman killed during a double homicide Monday night are asking for help to find the suspect.

As previously reported, police found 24-year-old Antwan McCarthron and 29-year-old De’Ja Powers shot in an apartment off West Stewart Street.

Powers was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCathron Jr was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Powers’ family said they want to know who killed their loved one, leaving her 7-year-old without a mother.

