Kindergartners taken to hospital after student brings jello shots to school

JOHNSTOWN, Penn. — A kindergarten student shared alcoholic jello shots to other students while at school, according to a press release from the school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Greater Johnstown School District, located in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, says four students were sent to the hospital after eating the jello cups. School administrators called an ambulance to take the students out of an abundance of caution, they say.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school says they notified parents at this time, and they met the students at the hospital.

The school is working with police to determine how the student got the jello shots.

In the press release, the school says they are committed to transparency and the safety of students and staff.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group