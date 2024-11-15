5 arrested after officers find enough fentanyl to kill 18,000 people, several other drugs

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Five people were arrested after a drug bust in Indiana on Monday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office detectives obtained a search warrant for a house in the 15000 block of Dalton Road in Hagerstown, Indiana.

During the search, authorities seized a “large quantity” of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills, four firearms, and several items that could be used to deal drugs.

The sheriff’s office said officers found enough fentanyl for “an estimated 18,000 lethal doses.”

Authorities also found a woman, later identified as Kristi Talbott, in a room hidden behind a shelving unit.

Five people were arrested on various charges:

Dallas William Crawford, 43, of Hagerstown:

Dealing schedule I, II, or III substance

Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug

Possession of firearm by a serious violent felon

Assisting a criminal

Visiting a common nuisance (Controlled substances)

Possession of paraphernalia

Kristi Talbott, 44, of Moreland:

Dealing schedule I, II, or III substance

Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug

Maintaining a common nuisance

She is also being held on outstanding warrants from Henry and Randolph counties

Charles Francis Michael Owens, 43, of Sulphur Springs:

Visiting a common nuisance (Controlled substances)

Stephanie Benson, 50, of Hagerstown:

Visiting a common nuisance (Controlled substances)

Robert Sanders, 28, of Hagerstown:

Visiting a common nuisance (Controlled substances)

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Indiana State Police in this investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

