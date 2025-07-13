8 hospitalized, including 5 children, after rollover crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Eight people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Preble County on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and medics responded at 9:30 p.m. to a reported crash on State Route 725 and Fairhaven College Corner Road in Israel Township, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

A 2017 Ford Transit van and a 2017 Ford Focus were involved in the crash.

MedFlight flew the Ford Focus driver, Joshua Cyrek, to Kettering’s Main Campus with serious injuries. CareFlight took two child passengers from the Ford Focus to Dayton Children’s with serious injuries.

A second CareFlight helicopter transported a Ford Transit adult passenger to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Medics also transported the van’s driver and three children to local hospitals. Three other children were checked at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that the Ford Transit van was going west on State Route 725. The 2017 Ford Focus failed to yield to the westbound van.

The vehicles crashed at the intersection. The van got pushed into a culvert and overturned.

“In total, three medical helicopters and ambulances from Camden, Eaton, Oxford, Gratis, Gasper Township, and Reid Hospital responded to the scene to treat (11) people,” said Sheriff Simpson. “Camden Fire Department and College Corner Fire Department responded to the scene as well.”

Deputies are investigating to determine if drugs or alcohol impairment were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group