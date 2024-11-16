Customers share memories as TGI Fridays closes in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Another popular food chain has closed its doors in the Dayton region.

As reported Friday on News Center 7 at 11:00, people reflected on the good times they had at TGI Fridays in Beavercreek.

The closing of TGI Fridays restaurant in Beavercreek adds to the growing list of chain businesses across the area.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson watched as car drove past TGI Fridays to see if it was open Friday night.

They noticed the lights were on, but no one was inside.

When Patterson spoke with people, they reflected on the memories.

“It was kind of a staple growing up. I feel like I had a lot of memories of, you know, I have five brothers, and we would all go down there, like, with our parents and just having fun,” said Julie Schuler.

She told Patterson that going to TGI Fridays was a must growing up.

“For a night with friends, you know, we look for those chains and try to find the ones that you know can cater to us. It feels like there’s definitely, like a generational thing that is dying right now,” said Schuler.

TGI Fridays in Beavercreek closed after dozens of restaurants in the chain filed for bankruptcy.

The company said in a statement it was looking for ways to keep brand’s “long term viability.”

One of the reasons people point to Friday night was the pandemic. It’s something Chris Paul noticed too.

“I know smaller businesses struggled a lot during COVID, but never put, never thought about, like, the restaurant industry struggling during COVID,” he said.

News Center 7 checked and the next closest TGI Fridays is in West Chester.

“That’s a hike. It’s a hike, man,” he said.

“That is a drive that and dealing with the traffic down that way, yeah, that’s definitely not an easy day out,” said Schuler.

There is a sign on the door that states, “Temporarily closed due to mechanical issues. Will reopen tomorrow.”

It is not clear when this sign was posted.

When News Center 7 checked TGI Friday’s website, it said the Beavercreek location was permanently closed.

We will update this story.




