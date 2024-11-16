Delays following crash on US-35 near I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — We are seeing delays on a busy ramp in Montgomery County Friday night.
Officers responded around 8:44 p.m. to a crash on the ramp from Interstate 75 to US-35, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
ODOT cameras show the right lane on the I-75 ramp to eastbound US-35 is closed.
The right lane is also closed on Eastbound U.S. 35.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 as many as three vehicles were involved in the crash.
No injuries were reported.
We will update this story.
