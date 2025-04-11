Convicted killer mistakenly released from jail taken into custody

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted killer who has been on the loose for weeks is now back in custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to our sister station WSB-TV that Kathan Guzman was arrested in Ocoee, Florida.

Guzman was mistakenly released from the Clayton County Jail in Georgia about two weeks ago before he could be moved to prison.

He was convicted in October of killing his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Delila Grayson, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said it was the result of a training failure and his workers not paying attention.

He said staff looked at a court document that showed a motion to nolle prosse, or not prosecute.

The sheriff said if they had looked further, they would have seen a necrophilia charge was nolle prossed, and the jury convicted Guzman on felony murder and aggravated assault.

