16 weird things that are illegal in Ohio; Which ones have you violated?

DAYTON — Every state has weird and strange laws, and Ohio is no exception.

Some of these laws are strange, and some may be downright entertaining.

Here’s the list of what we found:

It’s illegal to fish for whales in Ohio on a Sunday Would you find whales in Ohio? No. But you might find them at an aquarium. If you lose a pet tiger in Canton, you better notify authorities within one hour. One might wonder what happened in Canton to prompt this law! It’s illegal in Ohio to get a fish drunk! Nothing else needs to be said. In Akron, it’s illegal to post signs at a swimming pool. Let that sink in a bit! In Cleveland, it’s against the law to catch mice without a hunting license. In Ohio’s capital city, Columbus, it’s illegal to sell Corn Flakes on Sunday. Better stock up on your favorite cereal early in the weekend! For all you roller-skating fans, keep in mind it’s illegal to skate without notifying the police in North Canton. If you like to honk at people, keep in mind that it’s illegal to honk your horn excessively in Fairview Park. I think some people would say, “Define excessively!” In one northwest city in Ohio, it’s illegal to throw a snake at anyone. Toledo, this one is for you! If you own a flyswatter, you might want to find a better use for it. Because, in Ohio, it’s illegal to kill a housefly within 160 feet of church without a license. In Canton, electric fences are banned. And it’s a misdemeanor to play any game in a public park in Canton without the park superintendent’s permission. If you are in the market to buy an Ohio road map in Lima, it’s illegal to sell any map that does not have Lima clearly stated on the map. If you have a child who attends Miami University in Oxford, then don’t drive around the town square more than 100 times in a single session. However, 99 times would be perfectly fine! And, if you ever have the desire to ride on the roof of a taxicab, you may not want to do that in Youngstown. It’s not allowed! If you own a duck, don’t visit the Ohio town of McDonald. It’s illegal to parade your duck down Ohio Avenue.

So, how many of these weird laws have you already violated?

