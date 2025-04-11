Police looking for man accused of using stolen credit card for almost $2K at Target

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases totaling nearly $2,000 at Target, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on March 25 at the Target on N. Fairfield Road.

Police stated that the suspect allegedly used the stolen credit card and made a purchase of over $1,899.

The department also posted a security camera image on its Facebook page.

If you can ID him, contact Officer Kimmerly at (937) 426-1225, extension 148, or by email.

Tips may remain anonymous.

