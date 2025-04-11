State trooper injured after cruiser hit in highway construction zone; driver in custody

HAMILTON COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper is recovering after his cruiser got hit in a highway construction zone Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A preliminary investigation revealed that the OSHP cruiser had its emergency lights on when it got hit by a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 275 Eastbound to I-71 Southbound in Hamilton County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The patrol vehicle rolled forward and hit a construction vehicle parked on the right shoulder to assist with a partial lane closure.

Medics transported the trooper to an area hospital with minor injuries, but no one was hurt, the spokesperson said.

The 34-year-old Jeep driver, Patrick Donovan, is in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of suspicion of OVI and assault of peace office.

Online jail records indicate that he is currently in custody. No court date has been set.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group