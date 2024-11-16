Motorcyclist arrested leading deputies on chase through cemetery, fields

DARKE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was arrested early Saturday morning after leading deputies on a pursuit.

Around 3:14 a.m., deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a black 2000 Harley Davidson for a moving violation near the intersection of Oliver Road and US 127.

Before the attempted traffic stop, deputies noted that the motorcyclist, identified as 29-year-old Eric Haines, of Versailles, “appeared to be struggling” to keep the bike straight.

Haines drove away from deputies, leading to a chase that went through a nearby cemetery and harvested fields.

After crossing over Horner Road and into another field, Haines slid in the mud. This allowed deputies to take him into custody.

He was booked into the Darke County Jail on failure to comply, possession of drugs, fictitious license plate, and driving under suspension, according to the sheriff’s office.

